A mishap in the power unit batteries and an overheating in the rear brakes of the A521, After the cooling ducts were clogged by several pieces of carbon fiber and a sandwich wrap, these were the two reasons that forced Fernando Alonso to return early to Alpine’s garage at the 2021 Bahrain GP.

A retirement in his first race in the Formula 1 World Championship after three years retired That did not change Alonso’s optimism about the potential of the French car, as AS was able to verify in a talk with the Asturian in the Sakhir paddock, nor the enthusiasm of the sporting director of Formula 1 to see Fernando fight again, fighting for podiums and victories in the Gran Circo.



“Alonso’s return is great for F1”

Ross Brawn points out on the official website of the championship that in the city of Manama it has been possible to contemplate those flashes of talent that made the Oviedo rider a two-time champion in 2005 and 2006, while urging the Enstone team to develop the car to match the performance of Ferrari, McLaren or AlphaTauri: “In Bahrain we could see the former Fernando Alonso, who showed those details of talent with which he won two world championships in his When Alpine develops its car a little more, Alonso should entertain us in the future. His return is great for Formula 1, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do. “

A request, to increase the speed and reliability of the A521, which will be pleased at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP, since as soon as the appointment ends in the Persian Gulf country Marcin Budkowski announced that at Imola they will introduce “a pretty big update” to try to bring to the asphalt the performance that the blue car offers in the wind tunnel of the County Oxfordshire (United Kingdom).