In any case, this particular constitution allows the protagonist to have different appearances, which can be modified due to the fundamental ambiguity of the deities of Eora.

As previously reported, the protagonist will be a Deiform, a particular race present in Eora, the game world that Avowed shares with the Pillars of Eternity series, made up of hybrid beings between humans and Gods, which is not necessarily seen in a positive light.

In a recent interview published by GamesRadar+, the game director of Avowed Carrie Patel, and the art director Matt Hansen explained some features of the new Obsidian RPG, also explaining the role that the companions will have apparently very important for several aspects of the game such as story, fights and decisions with moral elements .

Choices and consequences will be fundamental

Although the developers have already made it clear that they have not reserved space for romantic relationships between characters, the relationship with companions will still be fundamental in terms of narrative and decisions to be made.

Full Obsidian styleAvowed should also be heavily based on choices and consequences, with various moral implications.

According to Hansen, the involvement of companions is a “critical” element for the game’s story, so much so that some areas of the map may or may not be accessible, based on the people who are with us and the relationships we have with them.

In addition to providing support in battle, with the ability to apply considerable variety to combat, companions will also demonstrate different reactions to the choices we make, particularly during dialogues. These reactions can be taken into consideration or not, which however can lead to different consequences.

From a moral point of view, the idea is to provide a certain amount of choices and to go down a rather “grey” path, that is morally ambiguous compared to the classic lawful good or chaotic evil, leading to decisions that mix things up a bit, within the various political intrigues and social tensions that characterize the game’s setting.

Decisions made will still be remembered, and will have different consequences as the story progresses, the developers explained. We recently saw that Avowed is now entirely single-player, thanks in part to Microsoft’s acquisition of Obsidian, as well as receiving information on how many hours it will take to complete.