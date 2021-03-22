Irregularities in the vaccination campaign continue to accumulate. After the VIP vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health and the immunization of militants under 30 years of age in the Province, a striking case was added in Avellaneda, the land commanded by Jorge Ferraresi, the former mayor and current Minister of Habitat and Housing.

An 18-year-old girl militant of the Eva Perón Grouping that Ferraresi directs – and without any known health history that includes her in one of the risk groups – was vaccinated with the first dose of Sinopharm, the vaccine of Chinese origin, as read in the notebook that she herself published on social networks.

The young woman’s name is Stefania Desiree Purita Díaz And as published on his social networks, he will work in the Subdirectorate of Ceremonial and Protocol of the Municipality of Avellaneda in charge of Juancho Alba Musich, the brother-in-law of the Minister of Habitat. According to sources from the mayor’s office, she works as a secretary.

The Minister of Habitat and Housing and former mayor of Avellaneda, Jorge Ferraresi.

What’s more, usually post photos with Ferraresi not only when Avellaneda ruled but also in the corridors of the Casa Rosada where he serves as national minister. “I cannot reach my heart to express so much gratitude. My admiration, loyalty and affection forever”The young woman wrote in a post on the networks in which she is seen with Ferraresi.

Several cases of irregularities in the vaccination operation had already appeared in the province. In Mar del Plata militants, trade unionists and leaders under 40 years of age were vaccinated. And there are already 14 active investigations by inoculations to groups that did not correspond to them. In many cases they are militants close to the Government.

In the midst of this new scandal, This Monday, President Alberto Fernández celebrated in an act in Lanus that the Province of Buenos Aires had reached 1 million people vaccinated. Governor Axel Kicillof, who has been defending the vaccination plan, was also present at the event.

Stefania Purita Díaz, the 18-year-old who was vaccinated and militant with Jorge Ferraresi.

Even, Kicillof made reference to the complaints of irregularities. “There is first the one who according to our priority corresponds to him. And the one who does not correspond to be vaccinated, there is a complaint system, an investigation. But this implies that it vaccinates the provincial state, together with the municipal state and from the national state. And it is free, “said the Buenos Aires president.

The truth is that while the case of Purita Díaz is known, the medical associations of the Province and the Single Union of Professionals, Workers and Technicians of the IOMA have been denouncing that there is still to be vaccinated 40 percent of the health personnel who are in the first fire line.