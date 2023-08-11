Of Laura Cuppini

Covid, the Ministry’s circular: it is recommended to stay at home in the presence of symptoms and tests if disturbances appear after contact with a positive

Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus: the “cursed triad” of respiratory viruses could make themselves felt heavily again in the autumn, after filling hospitals last season.

Covid As for Covid, almost have been reported in the last month 1.5 million new cases, an 80% increase compared to the previous month, while there were 2,500 deaths, a decrease of 57%. Towing the infections is the area of ​​the Western Pacific (which includes China, Japan and Australia). In other WHO regions, including Europe, they are both cases and deaths decreased. However, the diffusion of the new EG.5 variant (Eris) continues to grow, reported in about fifty countries. However, according to WHO, the risk to public health is low. In Italy, for the third consecutive week, there is a slight increase in the incidence of Covid cases (10 cases out of 100,000 inhabitants compared to 8 out of 100,000) and the transmissibility index Rt, based on hospital admissions (1.14 compared to 1.07).

The circular After the end of the 5-day isolation obligation for the positives, the Ministry of Health issued a circular with some recommendations, signed by the Director of Prevention Francesco Vaia. It should be noted that, in the event of a positive result in a molecular or antigenic test, «it is recommended to wear a respiratory protective device (surgical mask or Ffp2), if you come into contact with other people. If you are symptomatic, stay home until your symptoms subside. Apply good hand hygiene. Avoid crowded environments. For people who have come into contact with Covid cases, «no restrictive measures apply, but however, it is recommended that they pay attention to the possible appearance of symptoms suggestive of Covid (fever, cough, sore throat, tiredness) in the days immediately following contact”. During these days «it is advisable for the person to avoid contact with fragile people, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women. If you experience symptoms suggestive of Covid the execution of an antigen test, even self-administered, or molecular, is recommended». See also Diabetes increasingly related to smog, stress and unhealthy lifestyle

The numbers “Also the flu continues to circulate – said Anne Zink, chief medical officer of the state of Alaska and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials -. We’re looking at what’s happening in the southern hemisphere right now. Last year in the US we recorded over 9 million cases4 million doctor visits, 10 thousand hospitalizations e 5 thousand deaths associated with the flu. However, the vaccine is believed to have averted 1.8 million cases, one million doctor visits, 22,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths. It is also estimated that each year the respiratory syncytial virus

determine 2.1 million hospital admissions for children under one year of age in the USA e up to 300 deaths in childhood. Among adults, Vrs causes 160,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths a year.

Vaccines In the United States, to prepare for autumn, as the writes Cnn

the health authorities are preparing a mass vaccination campaign, especially for those most at risk. “Protecting yourself from respiratory disease in the fall is a central focus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” spokeswoman Kathleen Conley said. Some large U.S. pharmacy chains have begun making vaccine appointments influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (Vrs), while the updated recall against Covid it could be ready by the second half of September. The flu shot is recommended for the entire population aged 6 months and older. See also Naples (Ucbm), 'it is important to evaluate the characteristics of patients with hypovitaminosis D'

Syncytial virus In recent months, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized two vaccines against RSV: Arexvy (Gsk) e Abrysvo (Pfizer), both indicated for people aged 60 and over. At the end of July too the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the granting of a marketing authorization in the European Union for Abrysvoindicated for passive immunization of neonates from birth to 6 months of age (when administered to the mother during pregnancy) and for active immunization of adults from 60 years of age.

One more weapon An additional weapon will also be available against the respiratory syncytial virus in the autumn: the first preventive treatment based on monoclonal antibodies. Beyfortus, produced by AstraZeneca, has already been authorized both in the USA and in Europe and can be administered to children under 8 months and, in some special cases, up to 2 years (in the presence of particular risk factors). Beyfortus, as a single injectable dose, is not really a vaccine but has been shown to be effective in preventing infection. See also Health, experts: "The microbiota slows down aging with pasta and the Mediterranean diet"

In Italy In our country the flu vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge at people over 60 years oldpregnant and postpartum women, long-term hospitalized patients, people with chronic diseases (such as diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases) or immune system problems, some categories of workers (such as health and social-health personnel, police and firefighters, breeders or those who work in contact with animals), to blood donors. It is also recommended for children aged 6 months – 6 years. A single dose of flu vaccine is sufficient, with the exception of children under 9 years of age who have never been vaccinated before, to whom two doses are recommended to be administered at least four weeks apart. The vaccine against Vrs is not yet available in Italy.

Masks So in the autumn it will be important to protect yourself (in Italy in particular against the flu and Covid). For Fabrizio Pregliascomedical director of the Irccs Galeazzi – Sant’Ambrogio hospital in Milan, in the presence of symptoms it would be useful wear masksat least in crowded contexts, and fragile people would do well to get vaccinated to reduce the risks that characterize the most intense season of respiratory viruses.