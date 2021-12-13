In September-October this year, the ruble became the leader in strengthening against the dollar among the currencies of emerging market countries (EMEs). Such data are presented in the latest review of the financial stability of the Central Bank.

The repeated increase in the key rate by the Central Bank and the rise in commodity prices allowed the ruble to add 3.7% to the dollar.

In principle, only five out of 15 EMF currencies were able to strengthen the dollar. It was followed by the ruble by the Chinese yuan (0.9%). Also among the “fortified” were the currencies of Indonesia (0.7%), Malaysia (0.4%) and Colombia (0.2%). Ten monetary units of the SFR weakened against the dollar. Among the leaders in the fall are the Turkish lira (minus 13.4%) and the Brazilian real (minus 8.6%).

As the Central Bank noted, the ruble’s gains were the result of rising energy prices. Experts interviewed by Izvestia also named the increase in the Central Bank’s key rate (since March of this year from 4.25% to 7.5% per annum) and small volumes of purchases of dollars for reserves as reasons for the strengthening of the Russian currency.

However, it was not possible to keep the leadership among the FIUs for a long time in strengthening the ruble against the dollar, according to calculations by BCS World of Investments for Izvestia. According to the data for the first ten days of December, the Chinese yuan (1.4%) came out on top. The rest of the developing countries’ currencies did not manage to stay in the growth zone at all. All of them, including the ruble, have weakened against the dollar by now. Our currency, however, lost less than the rest – only 0.2%. In the anti-leaders, the Turkish lira, which collapsed against the dollar by 40.1%.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Growth came out: in autumn the ruble became the leader among the currencies of developing countries