Serial deliveries of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile to the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation will begin this fall. This was announced on Wednesday, April 20, by the head of the state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.

“This autumn, after the completion of flight design tests of the Sarmat, we plan to begin deliveries of serial heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles of this superweapon to the Strategic Missile Forces,” Rogozin said in his Telegram-channel.

Earlier that day, Russia successfully test-fired a Sarmat missile. It took place at 15:12 Moscow time from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region from a silo launcher. According to representatives of the department, the tasks set before the start were successfully completed in full. The head missile regiment in the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory is already being prepared for rearmament with a new missile system.

After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that there were no analogues of the Sarmat. This strategic missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile is able to overcome all modern means of anti-missile defense. According to the head of state, this complex is a unique weapon that will strengthen the combat potential of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats.

On September 2, Rogozin called the Sarmat intercontinental missile the future basis of the Russian nuclear shield for 30-40 years.

ICBM “Sarmat” (strategic complex RS-28) was developed at the Makeev State Missile Center. According to experts, Sarmat can deliver a multiple reentry vehicle weighing up to 10 tons to anywhere in the world, both through the North and South Poles. The missile can deliver warheads along trajectories that make it much more difficult for them to be destroyed even by promising missile defense systems.