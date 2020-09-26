CSU boss Markus Söder rejects a change of strategy in the fight against the pandemic in view of the new maximum numbers of new corona infections. “I do not think that we are an island of the blessed,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Saturday at the virtual CSU party conference.

It is only a matter of time before many infected people in Germany have to go to hospital again. Mask requirements, alcohol bans and limits for private parties remained necessary. In autumn and winter the situation becomes even “significantly more difficult”.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of new infections reached 2507 cases on Friday, a new daily record since April. Söder emphasized that the numbers are “exploding” in neighboring countries. He reproached Austria for having lifted the mask requirement too early.

At the CSU party conference in May, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was the only guest of honor to be included with a message of greeting.

The Association of Intensive Care Physicians also expects increasing numbers of patients and deaths in Germany. Association chief Uwe Janssens reminded in the Funke newspapers that a good two weeks pass between infection and full onset of the disease. However, treatment is now much better possible than in spring.

In his justification of the Bavarian corona policy, which was structured like a popular science lecture, Söder also addressed critics. He wants to accommodate factual doubters with an interdisciplinary round table. There it should be possible to “question everything” and discuss alternatives.

Söder quotes from threatening letters

On the other hand, he announced a ban on the Reich war flag, which has become a symbol of radical opponents of state measures during demonstrations. Söder quoted from threatening letters in which he was threatened with death and insulted as “Merkel bootlicker”. In view of this polarization, “reason instead of conspiracy” is necessary.

With a view to the problems of the economy, Söder again called for help for the auto industry. But he wants an end point for combustion engines based on the model of California – the US state is targeting 2035. The climate crisis is “just as pandemic as Corona”. warned Söder. “In transition”, however, modern combustion engines are still needed.

The CSU chairman also briefly discussed the CDU chairman race. He promised to work well with each of the three “excellent” candidates afterwards. However, Friedrich Merz got a nod for the remark that you have to be careful not to get used to not working: “I don’t know anyone who likes to be on short-time work.”

For the federal election he is expecting a “blink of an eye final”, said Söder. The CDU has the right to propose the candidate for chancellor – but the CSU will not simply approve of the person: “In the end we have to be united.