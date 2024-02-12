OMV: Austria has no legal basis for terminating the contract with Gazprom

Austria has no legal basis for terminating a long-term contract with Gazprom and completely refusing to import Russian gas, since supplies of this type of fuel are currently not subject to European Union (EU) sanctions. The factor preventing the reduction of the republic’s energy dependence is reported by RIA News with reference to a statement by the oil and gas concern OMV.

The company said that in order to implement the plans of the Austrian Ministry of Energy to terminate the contract with Gazprom, it is necessary to include a ban on Russian gas supplies in the EU sanctions list. However, this measure is not included in any of the 12 packages of restrictions adopted by the European authorities. “If legislators want to abandon Russian gas, it is necessary to create a legal basis for this,” OMV summarized.

Previously, Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler called valid until 2040 Contract between OMV and Gazprom is the main reason for the “cemented dependence” of the European republic on Russia. Against this background, she commissioned the Institute for Economic Research to analyze the consequences of the unilateral termination of a long-term gas agreement.

According to her, breaking the agreement will allow Austria to abandon its obligations to import significant volumes of Russian gas. Instead of supplies from the Russian Federation, she called on local energy companies to purchase more fuel from other countries.