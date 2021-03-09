The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety explained the words of its spokesman and chairman of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Christa Virtumer-Hohe about the “Russian roulette” about the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V”. It is reported by TASS…

As explained in the regulator, the statement did not refer to the safety, quality and effectiveness of the vaccine. Virtumer-Hohe meant that widespread use of the drug “would be negligent without sufficient safety, quality and efficacy data.” “Ms Virtumer-Hohe regrets that her statement has been interpreted in a contradictory way,” they added.

Earlier Christa Virtumer-Hohe recommended not to allow Sputnik V, noting the lack of information on the safety and efficacy of this drug. The creators of the Russian vaccine demanded a public apology from the author. They noted that the EMA did not allow similar assessments for other vaccines, and assumed that this was a political interference.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian vaccine against coronavirus, it was created on the basis of another adenovirus in which the coronavirus gene is embedded. When it enters the cells, it forms proteins in them – they cause an immune response and promote the development of antibodies. In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.