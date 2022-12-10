Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria Strache spoke about the dangers of sanctions against Russia for Europe

Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache said that Europe mistakenly believed that Russia would weaken as a result of the imposition of sanctions. First of all, the Europeans themselves suffered from the restrictions, reports RIA News.

At a rally in Vienna, Strache spoke about the dangers of anti-Russian sanctions for Europe and noted that now the country has a positive trade balance. At the same time, Moscow’s income from energy trade increased from 100 billion to 220 billion in 2022. “There is no question of bringing Russia to its knees,” he stressed.

Strache added that as a result of the restrictions, “we are experiencing harm to ourselves, Austria has harmed itself.” According to him, prices for electricity, gas and food products are increasing in the country. The former vice-chancellor called this situation “a matter of social justice.”

“This is all bloody dangerous. The threat to well-being and the consequences of social policy in our country, when more and more people are at a loss – this can threaten social tension, which we do not want, and everyone who bears political responsibility should prevent this, ”concluded the politician.

In this speech, Strache also blamed the European Union and the CIA for the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, American intelligence services actively participated in the events in Kyiv in 2014.