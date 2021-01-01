The Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Riccardo Mutti, during the final rehearsal of the New Year’s concert in Vienna (Austria) on December 30, 2020 (ROMAN ZACH-KIESLING / APA-PICTUREDESK)

Tradition is shaken up a bit in this year of the pandemic. The New Year’s concert is an institution in Austria. But not only that: it is broadcast in 90 countries and seen or listened to by millions of people around the world. Like every year, it takes place in the magnificent golden room of the Musikverein, but it will be empty: on December 26, Austria entered its third confinement. No public therefore, and the musicians of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra have also had to be tested every day since last Sunday to make sure that no one was carrying the coronavirus.

The spectators – who will therefore be warm at home – will be able to record their applause during the concert. These will then be broadcast in the hall at the end of the first part and at the end of the concert. To participate in this unprecedented operation, you had to register on a website. ORF, the Austrian broadcasting company, was somewhat surprised by the success of the initiative. It initially expected 2,000 participants, but several thousand people around the world have applied. The ORF therefore rose to 7,000 registered, but it was difficult to go beyond for technical reasons. It is therefore the applause of these spectators that you will hear today give rhythm to certain parts of the concert.

Show that the music does not stop despite the pandemic: this is the message of Riccardo Muti, the Italian conductor who will hold the baton today. “The Musikverein without music on January 1 would look like a grave, it would be a terrible signal sent to the whole world. We need hope right now. So even if the audience will not be in the room but scattered all over the world, it’s important to play: it’s not just a moment of magnificent music, it’s also a message of hope.. “

Recording the applause of thousands of spectators is also, according to the ORF, a way of showing the public’s solidarity with musicians, artists and cultural institutions around the world. One of the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis.