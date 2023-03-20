Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneisl explains ICC warrant for Putin’s arrest by US and EU pressure

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl commented on the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. She spoke about this in an interview with Telegramchannel “Daddy Chancellor”.

Kneissl explained the ICC’s decision to “arrest” Putin and said that the warrant was issued under pressure from the United States and the EU.

“I believe that the court came under pressure from the US and many other EU countries. This only indicates how politicized the ICC is,” said the ex-Foreign Minister of Austria.

The politician recalled that earlier the ICC had filed cases against African politicians, but they had never dealt with Western representatives who committed war crimes. According to her, Ukraine does not recognize the ICC, but seeks to attract Russians under national law.

Kneissl added that the law of The Hague was created on the initiative of Russia about 120 years ago, but now it is being used against the country’s politicians. In her opinion, the arrest warrant will not have any consequences for Putin, since members of the UN Security Council have not ratified this document.

On March 17, the ICC issued warrants for the “arrest” of Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children’s rights. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that the decisions of this instance “do not matter” for the country.