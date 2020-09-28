Dr Christian Fialat gives visitors a guided tour of his Contraception and Abortion Museum in Vienna, Austria. (MUVS, VIENNA)

The Austrian capital is home to a museum that is unique in the world: that of contraception and abortion. This little private museum was created in 2007 by gynecologist Christian Fiala who practiced in several African countries before settling in Vienna. He started from a simple observation: the history of contraception and that of abortion remain unknown for many.

Christian Fiala therefore decided to collect various objects that he exhibits by contextualizing them to allow visitors to better understand their fertility in order to better protect themselves. “There is often a lack of knowledge of the strength of natural fertility, explains the gynecologist. Even two or three generations ago, women were aware of this, they were afraid of getting pregnant all the time. Nowadays, we have lost this perception and we are trying with the museum to convey this perception of natural fertility and make them understand, especially to young people, the need to protect themselves during each report “.

Examples of various uterine pins on display at the Contraception and Abortion Museum in Vienna, Austria. (MUVS, VIENNA)

If there are effective methods of contraception today, it is far from always having been the case, as the first room of the museum shows, which lists the means, sometimes desperate, used by women before the appearance of the pill in the 1960s. The museum also traces the history of abortion, from the origins of its ban to the authorization of abortion. A large part is devoted to the terrible reality of clandestine abortions: various tools, used by women, are thus exposed, such as the knitting needle.

Why the knitting needle? It is not because it is an ideal instrument but because it did not trigger any suspicion: all women had knitting needles. Christian Fiala, creator of the museum to franceinfo

The gynecologist specifies that the “method can have terrible consequences because one can pierce either the uterus or the intestine and cause an infection, or pierce a vessel and the woman dies on the spot “.

To better symbolize the long and difficult fight for the authorization of the abortion, a dismal kitchen table faces, in the room, an ultra-modern surgical chair. Because the museum also wants to be militant, especially since today the right to abortion is sometimes threatened, including in Europe. “There is no justification for restricting access to abortion, defends Christian Fiala. There are always lots of explanations, excuses that have come out but which actually amount to treating women like children who have to be told what to do “, the gynecologist gets angry.

Christian Fiala hopes with this museum to educate as many people as possible from an early age. The establishment also regularly organizes guided tours for school children.