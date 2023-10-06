Workers at two US oil company Chevron’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia have decided to resume a strike that ended weeks ago, reigniting a dispute that has roiled global energy markets. The Offshore Alliance, a partnership between two local unions, said that the decision was taken in meetings that took place on Thursday, the 5th, and this Friday, the 6th.

The allegation is that Chevron tried to breach an agreement recommended by the Australian labor market regulator about two weeks ago.

Chevron’s two Australian LNG facilities, at Gorgon and Wheatstone, represent about 7% of global LNG supply. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



