For years this has been a quiet place and nothing out of the ordinary. Thousands of square kilometers of flat land covered with bushes and red earth. The sun is blazing hot and the wind is blowing hard.

It’s those characteristics that qualify this remote parcel of the Australian outback for a makeover. A consortium of energy companies led by BP plans to build 743,000 wind turbines, each hundreds of meters high, along with 10 million solar panels and more than a thousand kilometers of access roads.

But none of the 26 gigawatts of power the site hopes to produce will go to public use. Instead, it will be used to make a new type of industrial fuel: green hydrogen.

This piece of desert sits next to the biggest problem that green hydrogen could help solve: huge iron ore mines filled with machines fueled by vast amounts of dirty fossil fuels. Three of the world’s four largest iron ore mining companies operate dozens of mines here.

Supporters hope that green hydrogen will replace the use of fossil fuels in steel making, shipping, cement and elsewhere.

Green hydrogen is produced by using renewable electricity to split water molecules. The hydrogen is then burned to power vehicles or perform other jobs. Because burned hydrogen emits only water vapor, green hydrogen avoids carbon dioxide emissions from start to finish.

in the region of Pilbara, Western Australia, and places around the world with plenty of wind and sun, investors see the opportunity to generate renewable electricity at a price so low that it will be economical to use it to produce green hydrogen.

The project is an example of a global bet, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, being made by investors including some of the world’s most polluting industries.

Last year, government subsidies accelerated action in the European Union, India, Australia, United States and other places. The Biden Administration’s landmark climate legislation aims to reduce the cost of green hydrogen in America to a quarter of what it is now, in less than a decade through tax incentives and $9.5 billion in grants.

“We are about to jump off the starting blocks,” said Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who ran a renewable energy company in Germany and now works for BP. “Hydrogen will grow even faster than wind and solar power have.”

But some energy experts say the business rationale for green hydrogen is mostly hype.

Still, green hydrogen in heavy industry could cut global carbon emissions by 5 percent or more. In those scenarios, hydrogen plays a crucial role in limiting global warming.

Fatih Birol, the Turkish economist who heads the International Energy Agency, said he rarely comes across people who don’t find green hydrogen attractive, with its elegant elementality. His organization forecasts that green hydrogen will meet 10 percent of global energy needs by 2050.

For green hydrogen to have a substantial climate impact, its most essential use will be in the manufacture of steel, a huge industry that produces almost a tenth of global carbon dioxide emissions, more than all the cars in the world.

Emissions from steel are difficult to reduce. Blast furnaces, freight trains, cargo ships, and huge trucks used in mining require heavy fuels such as coal and oil. Even if they could be electrified (and today many cannot be) they would put too much strain on power grids.

Nearly 40 percent of the world’s iron ore comes from the Pilbara. Wherever you are, when you look at the world, some of what you see is likely to come from materials quarried in and around Christmas Creek. Day and night, 2-mile-long iron ore trains run from Christmas Creek to Port Hedland.

It would not be an exaggeration to call Andrew Forrest, owner of the mine, the most optimistic of the hydrogen supporters. When he said two years ago that he was going to rapidly switch the mining operations of his company, Fortescue Metals Group, to run entirely on electric batteries, green hydrogen and green ammonia, a hydrogen-derived fuel, he was “received with jocularity,” He said.

“Back then there was a clear and visible horizon of disbelief that the world could really change,” said Forrest, who is one of the world’s richest people. He is convinced that there is a market.

Both Fortescue and BP see themselves vying for leadership in green hydrogen and have announced plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in projects in dozens of countries beyond Australia, from Oman to Mauritania, Brazil and the United States.

Although both companies are hugely profitable, the Australian Government has made hundreds of millions of dollars available to them through subsidies and land allocations over the last two years, mainly in Western Australia.

“Diesel has had 120 years to become abundant and affordable,” said Jim Herring, who oversees Fortescue’s green industry development. “We want to scale hydrogen in a tenth of that time. It’s honestly a monstrous challenge.”

To liquefy hydrogen for shipment, it must be cooled to minus 252.87 degrees Celsius, near absolute zero, the theoretical temperature at which atoms are immobile. Hydrogen is also highly flammable, making it difficult to store.

Some doubts come from the supporters of hydrogen themselves. “The economics of shipping are not looking good,” said Alan Finkel, the architect of Australia’s hydrogen subsidies. “I think in the past I was naive to see export as the main driver of demand,” he said. Instead, “it makes a lot of sense to ‘use it where you produce it’, and Australia is great for that.”

Some are more skeptical. Saul Griffith, a leading renewable energy inventor who began his career at an Australian steel mill, doesn’t see a big role for green hydrogen. To replace fossil fuels, he said, “the electricity used to create it would have to be ridiculously cheap. And if you have that, why use it to produce hydrogen?

The money is better spent, he and others argue, on reducing the costs of renewable electricity.

Forrest says that skeptics simply lack scientific knowledge. Fortescue, he said, will mix hydrogen with carbon dioxide so that it has a consistency close enough to liquefied natural gas that it can be transported in the same tankers.

The interest that oil and gas companies are showing in hydrogen worries some climate activists. While BP, for example, has introduced green hydrogen as part of its shift to cleaner energy, the company has toned down plans to phase out oil and gas production over the next few decades amid record industry-wide profits.

Energy companies already produce most of the world’s hydrogen fuel, but they do so from natural gas, which is a fossil fuel. Some, including BP, will receive federal subsidies in the United States because the company plans to capture carbon and store it instead of releasing it. This is called “blue hydrogen,” and is seen by some critics as a loophole in Biden’s legislation that incentivizes the production of fossil fuels.

In Australia, at least, BP’s green hydrogen investments are making headway.

Despite the challenges, dozens of countries are committed to green hydrogen. Last year Spain, Portugal and France agreed to build an underwater hydrogen pipeline by 2030 that would eventually supply the rest of Europe.

For Fortescue, the calculation is straightforward. Every year, each of his mines in the Pilbara expands outward by at least a couple of kilometres. While the company is developing 15-tonne batteries to replace diesel engines in some of its ore haulers, the mine at Christmas Creek, for example, is already too large to rely entirely on batteries: the new battery-powered haulers they simply won’t have the autonomy for the farthest reaches of the mines.

Fortescue anticipates that 70 percent of its fleet will be battery-powered within a decade — some powered by a 40-ton mobile charger mounted on a vehicle similar to a military tank. But the rest would run on hydrogen or ammonia, replacing the billion liters of diesel Fortescue uses annually.

BP also sees an inevitable shift to green hydrogen driven by increasingly stringent regulations in the United States, the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

BP predicts that by 2050, green and blue hydrogen will be the predominant fuels in steel production in those countries, accounting for 10 to 30 percent of aviation fuel and 30 to 55 percent in maritime transport.

“Hydrogen is the champagne of the energy transition,” said Dotzenrath.

