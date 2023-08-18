MELBOURNE, Australia — Every night, tens of thousands of Pteropus poliocephalus spread across the Melbourne sky.

During the day, these large bats gather in the trees to help pollinate, hanging from the branches. At night, they flutter around the State of Victoria in search of food: leaves, flowers and fruits.

But a summer hazard threatens their mostly peaceful existence. When temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, thousands die suddenly.

Sultry days like this are becoming more common. The eight years between 2013 and 2020 were among the 10 hottest on record for Australia. So officials in Melbourne, a city once known as Batmania, have devised a solution: They’re giving the bats a shower.

This year, at a cost of $120,000, 32 sprinklers were installed along the river in Yarra Bend Park, Melbourne’s largest natural bush park and home to the bat colony, numbering around 35,000. in summer.

The system, believed to be the largest and most sophisticated of its kind, should reduce temperatures in one area by around 5.5 degrees, said Brendan Sullivan, the chief ranger for Parks Victoria.

Designing it was complicated, he said. Aside from the usual concerns about noise, durability, and logistics, the system needed to be protected against cockatoos, which tend to tear things up with their beaks.

The technicians struggled to mimic a light rain, which would cool the bats without raising the humidity too high, which risked doing the opposite. The resulting structure, which uses filtered river water, resembles a series of imposing metal cattails.

But would bats use it?

“They are much smarter than people think,” Sullivan said. During the tests, a lone bat had flown through the curtain of water before returning to the colony, chirping, she said. Another bat did the same, and then another and another.

“In the end, we had a bunch of bats come up and fly through it,” Sullivan said. “It’s like they’re talking to each other, saying, ‘Come and take a look at this.’”

In December 2019, during the scorching months known as Black Summer, around 4,500 Pteropus poliocephalus in Melbourne perished over the course of three days.

On the hottest days, the strategies bats use to cope with hot weather, such as panting or fanning their wings, no longer work. As dehydration sets in, mental function declines and some of the animals experience seizures. Finally, in the absence of urgent attention, they die.

The volunteers describe the trauma of being knee-deep in the corpses of the creatures they had worked for years to save.

“You get discouraged for a while, but you have to get up and keep going, because that’s the only answer you can have,” said Lawrence Pope, 62, who has worked with the Melbourne bats for 20 years. “If you don’t help them, they don’t have anyone.”

In flight, bats have wingspans that span 90 centimeters. Hanging upside down in the trees, they look like old boots. Up close, they have a mammalian countenance with large eyes, a brown fur collar, and large ears. (They do not echolocate.)

Bats are a “keystone” species, playing a critical role in pollinating many native trees.

Pope said he was optimistic that the sprinklers would save “a good number” of bats from the extreme heat. The water will turn on only when there is a real risk—especially with more and more extremely hot days.

In a warming world, bats will need to adapt to a warmer climate, said Rodney van der Ree, an ecologist at the University of Melbourne. “Stress is important from an evolutionary perspective,” he said. “We want bats that can handle the heat to pass on their genes.”

By: NATASHA FROST