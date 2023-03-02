Breaking Defense: Strix UAV with 800 km range introduced in Australia

The Australian division of BAE Systems has introduced a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for vertical takeoff and landing Strix at the Avalon airshow. About it informs Breaking Defense.

The drone is designed for reconnaissance and strikes. Strix can also become the slave of combat helicopters. The flight range of the device, which can be transported in a standard cargo container, is 800 kilometers. The unarmed drone weighs 650 kilograms.

Strix will be able to carry AGM-114 Hellfire, Brimstone and AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) air-to-ground missiles. The arsenal of the device will also include Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) II missiles and promising Razer ammunition. A mock-up of a drone was shown at an air show. Strix could make its first flight at the end of 2023, and the drone will enter service in 2026.

