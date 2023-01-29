Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open for the tenth time on Sunday, January 29. The Serbian tennis player defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) and joined the Spanish Rafael Nadal, as one of the men’s players with the most Grand Slams won, with 22 titles each.

Novak Djokovic triumphed over the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas this Sunday January 29 in Melbourne and won his tenth title at the Australian Open. In two hours and 55 minutes, the Serbian Djokovic prevailed against the Greek Tsitsipas in the final of the tournament 6-3, 7-6(4) and 7-6(5).

Tsitsipas, who was aiming for his first Grand Slam victory, lost quickly to Djokovic. His previous final, at Roland Garros in 2021, he had already lost against the Serbian.

Last year, Novak Djokovic had been expelled from Australia before the start of the tournament for not having been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had to witness Rafael Nadal’s victory.

But this year, Djokovic returned and caught up with the Spaniard. With his victory in Melbourne, he now brings the number of Grand Slam titles to 22 and shares recognition with Nadal as one of the players with the most titles on the professional circuit.

The general classification of men and women with the most Grand Slam titles is led by the Australian Margaret Court with 24, and followed by the American Serena Williams with 23.

The Serbian is also number one in the world again to the detriment of the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who had led the ATP ranking for twenty weeks, but was absent in Australia due to injury.

with EFE