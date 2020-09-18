Qantas aircraft take off from Sydney airport on March 19, 2020 (SAEED KHAN / AFP)

On October 10, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner will take off from Sydney Airport, the Australian capital. It will pass over the breaking waves of Bondi Beach, climb up to the Great Barrier Reef, turn at low altitude around the most famous rock in the world, Uluru. A total of seven hours of panoramic non-stop flight before returning to its starting point, Sydney.

Paying 500 euros (in eco class) to land in the same place may seem very conceptual, but Australians were visibly in dire need of travel: the airline, Qantas, assures that its 150 tickets, which went on sale yesterday, have all been sold in 10 minutes. She therefore plans to repeat the experience.

This concept is also ecological nonsense and it is easy to attack Australia, regularly cited as a bad student when it comes to the environment or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. But this scenic flight is a very small lifeline in an attempt to survive in a catastrophic economic ocean. Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, all over the world, air traffic has been reduced to heartache. For six months, the Australians, for example, have not been able to leave the territory, nor can they travel from one state to another within the country, the borders being closed. The planes therefore remain nailed to the ground, which drains the cash flow of La Qantas, which has already lost more than one billion euros last year.

States have everywhere put their hands in their pockets to save companies from bankruptcy. In Germany, Lufthansa (the leading airline group in Europe), received public aid of nine billion euros in June (which does not prevent it from threatening to cut 22,000 jobs with a turnover falling of 80 %). In Italy it is the same thing, the State has once again become the majority shareholder of Alitalia. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has made its accounts: to return to the level of traffic in 2019, before the crisis, we will have to wait until 2024.

While waiting for the deadline, companies are therefore innovating to get by. These initiatives will not compensate all of the financial losses of the companies, but we may also be witnessing a new concept of travel. The Qantas will also offer, between November and February, twelve-hour tourist flights over Antarctica, with the same principle: no stopovers, we take off and land in the same place, this time with five different cities. Last month, the Japanese company ANA did the same thing, but over Hawaii, with a less long journey, 1h30 round trip.

Examples of this type are also likely to multiply: in Taiwan, this summer, a “special Father’s Day” flight was set up: three hours in the air with a gourmet meal and small souvenirs to take home. Singapore Airlines should also launch. Plane tickets would include one or two nights in a hotel, vouchers and limousine rides. According to the survey organized by the company, 75% of its customers surveyed say they are already interested.