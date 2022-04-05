‘Flood. Drought. Forest fires. Corona. Mega-flood.” On her hand, Kate Stroud (35) counts the setbacks her community has endured over the past five years – one finger for each disaster. She lives in Lismore, eastern Australia, which has been hit twice by extreme rain and flooding in recent weeks. Stroud is an artist and runs a small cultural center. Both her home and her business were completely destroyed.

The entire east coast of Australia has been dealing with extreme weather for weeks, from Sydney to Brisbane. In just a few days, in some places as much rain fell as normally in an entire year. The storm killed at least 22 people, had to evacuate tens of thousands of people and made thousands of houses uninhabitable.

chainsaw

Stroud tells how she and her boyfriend packed a bag of food, drinking water and a cordless chainsaw as the water in her home continued to rise steadily. “The chainsaw came with us so that in the worst case scenario we could cut a hole in the roof to escape,” she explains.

Many personal belongings were lost. “I just grabbed a bunch of pictures of my mother and myself, and my laptop. We then climbed to the ridge of our house and waited there for six hours for the emergency services, who did not show up. When we were finally rescued by a volunteer on a jet ski, the water was up to my neck.”

Visiting Lismore on March 9, a week and a half after the floods, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called storms so exceptional that they occur “once every 500 years.” But last week, the water level again reached catastrophic heights. The Lismore embankment flooded, thousands of people had to leave the area again.

“Australia is an increasingly difficult country to live in due to these natural disasters,” Prime Minister Morrison said during his visit to the affected community. Professor Lauren Rickards, director of the Urban Futures Enabling Capability Platform at RMIT University in Melbourne, agrees. “Australia is a country of extremes, but we have never experienced this before. The climate is changing extremely fast. We are not prepared for that.”

Rickards co-wrote the Australia and New Zealand chapter in the IPCC report on Climate Change Adaptation, dated early March. The latest report from the climate panel was published on Monday, this time with an emphasis on mitigation, the prevention of climate change. “We see the effects of climate change in disasters beyond our imagination, such as the forest fires of 2019-2020. We were shocked by the intensity and magnitude of those fires, just as we are now shocked by the severity of the flooding. You can no longer say that something like this only happens once every five hundred years.”

Stealthy Enemy

In addition to the acute disasters plaguing Australia, a more insidious enemy is becoming increasingly apparent: heat. Millions of Australians in the suburbs of major cities are increasingly groaning under the so-called heat island effect. Hard, dark surfaces such as roofs and roads store the heat from the sun. At the same time, shady trees have been felled in these neighborhoods. The temperature in the interior is therefore up to twelve degrees higher than in residential areas closer to the coast where there is more greenery.

“Heat kills more people than all other natural disasters combined; forest fires, floods and hurricanes. It has a direct impact on our health system, the economy and the environment,” said Sebastian Pfautsch, lecturer in urban studies at Western Sydney University. He points frantically around Marsden Park, a 45-minute drive from Sydney city centre. “Look, these people have even painted their driveways black, which seems to be the fashion. But that means it will be up to 12 degrees warmer on a sunny day,” he says. He continues shaking his head. “Houses here have no overhanging facades so the windows get shade, everything is just glass. And there is artificial grass everywhere, even the wood chips are made of plastic.”

On images from an infrared camera shows how hot cobbled roads in Australian residential areas get.

Statue S. Pfautsch, Western Sydney University



Owning your own house on a piece of land is the ‘Australian Dream’. But because of the growing population and skyrocketing house prices in the cities, people have been forced to move further inland. Over the past two decades, neighborhoods have been built there without taking the changing climate into account. “People don’t live here because they want to, they live here because they can afford it,” says Pfautsch.

In addition, a large part of the houses here are rented out. Tenants have less influence on the heat management in their environment. Like Karen Thorne (..) who rents a bungalow in Rosemeadow, an hour outside of Sydney. In the summer she wakes up early from the scorching heat. “By noon it feels like the whole house is on fire. It’s hot everywhere you go.”

Sleeping on the tiles

Thorne lives with her son Connor (19), who regularly sleeps on the tiles in the kitchen in the summer because the heat in his bedroom is unbearable. She would like to turn on the air conditioning, but it is broken and her landlord refuses to fix it. When it’s unbearable inside, she escapes to the air conditioning of a shopping center, the library or a nearby McDonalds. “I am often lethargic. And heat gets on your nerves, it makes me very irritable,” she says.

Pfautsch is concerned about the health risks of the increasing heat. “And not just for the elderly or children, it is dangerous for everyone. In January 2020, the west of Sydney was the hottest place on Earth, it was almost 50 degrees here.”

The government is trying to come up with solutions here and there. For example, a ban on black roofs for new construction projects was introduced last year. But experts say that doesn’t go far enough. “Australia needs widespread, systemic change. Because the increasing inequality in society means that the consequences of climate change are even more serious. The most vulnerable are most at risk,” says Lauren Rickards.

It’s like running up an escalator that comes down faster and faster. The disasters keep coming, with shorter and shorter intervals Lauren Rickards Professor University of Melbourne

According to the IPCC, temperatures in Australia could rise by about four degrees if greenhouse gas emissions are not stopped. At the moment it is already about 1.4 degrees warmer in Australia than more than a hundred years ago, with all the consequences that entails. As one of the largest exporters of coal in the world, Australia plays an important role in global warming.

The fossil fuel industry lobby has traditionally been firmly anchored in Australian politics. The country has become rich thanks to coal, natural gas and iron ore. It saves the economy billions. No matter how painfully visible the effects of climate change are, the Morrison administration has no ambitious plans to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Karen Thorpe and her son Connor can hardly survive an hour outside of Sydney in the summer due to the heat in their rented house. Connor then regularly sleeps on the tiles in the kitchen.

Photo Meike Wijers



Glasgow Climate Summit

Just before the last climate summit in Glasgow, Australia reluctantly pledged to be climate neutral by 2050. But it refused to set an ambitious target for 2030 and from the national budget. presented last week It appears that the government will release less and less money for climate policy over the next four years.

Meanwhile the expansion of coal mines en new natural gas projects continued unabated.

“It’s like running up an escalator that’s coming down faster and faster,” Rickards says. “The disasters keep coming, with shorter and shorter intervals.”

According to Rickards, there is no longer a single place in Australia where the effects of climate change can be avoided. “Previously, the island of Tasmania was considered a ‘preppers paradise’ because the climate there was more temperate and cooler,” she says. But that dream has now also fallen to pieces. In 2016, ancient forests with trees up to a thousand years old went up in flames during weeks of wildfires. “It’s no longer a question of whether you will have to deal with the consequences of climate change, but how and when,” says Rickards.

A growing group of Australians are demanding more climate action. More than 75 percent of the population is deeply concerned about climate change and wants coal mines closed† According to analysts, it can topic of climate change could become decisive in the elections in May†

Kate Shroud left her devastated city just after the floods and drove more than 800 kilometers to Sydney to rally for more climate action at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s official residence† She had loaded her soaked belongings into a cart and dumped it on the curb in front of the Prime Minister’s house. “I hope Australians realize that this is the new reality for all of us. If that’s fine with you, keep voting for the parties that are currently in power. But if you want to protect your children and grandchildren, we need to make better choices.”

Shroud sees the first signs of what she calls ‘climate migration’ around her. “Some people don’t see a future here anymore, and I can’t blame them. Perhaps this is the end for Lismore.”