Macquarie Bay, West Tasmania (Australia) (GOOGLE MAPS)

Images are impressive: we see the animals entangled, as if stuck in the lack of water, trying to struggle to start again. And totally disoriented. These are pilot whales, also called “pilot dolphins”, a fairly widespread variety of dolphins, not an endangered species. They got lost in Macquarie Bay, a very special place on the west coast of Tasmania. It’s far south, and it’s a spectacular yet rather inhospitable coastline, often windswept, because there is no land since Cape Horn in South America.

Macquarie Bay is a kind of trap: it looks a bit like the Arcachon basin, twice as large. A fairly large body of water, but with a narrow entrance door: difficult to go back to regain the ocean. In total, 270 animals were stranded, in three distinct groups, some very close to the beaches.

Between 60 and 70 of them have already lost their lives, so it’s a question of trying to save the other 200. More than 70 people are mobilized.

But the operation is difficult. Each animal must be approached, one by one, by boat, then placed in a sort of protective net, in order to guide them towards the exit of the bay so that they find the high seas. All while managing the tides. which are irregular in the bay of Macquarie and avoiding the sandbanks which are so many traps.

It’s a countdown because the bodies of these animals must stay moist and cool, otherwise they dry out, their muscles deteriorate and death is assured. This is obviously a challenge given the lack of water. Fortunately, it is still the end of winter in Australia, the weather is humid and it is not too hot, between 5 and 10 ° during the day. 25 animals have already been taken back to the sea but there are therefore nearly 200 left. And the more the hours pass, the more their chances of survival will decrease.

It is very difficult to know why these dolphins stranded. It’s a real mystery. The phenomenon is quite rare but it is not a first. In Tasmania, an event of this magnitude already occurred some 20 years ago. And there are also precedents in the neighboring country in New Zealand (600 pilot dolphins stranded three years ago) and also in Japan or Argentine Patagonia.

As for the explanation, no one really knows. There are several hypotheses. Disease: Some sick animals can lose their navigation bearings, and since these dolphins live in groups, they may be led to follow sick animals. Weather: Extreme conditions can cause disorientation of animals. Or a human origin: high frequency military sonar has already been singled out in the past as likely to disrupt the dolphin orientation system. But the truth is, we don’t really know.