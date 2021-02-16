In Queensland, Australia, a pet cat named Arthur saved children from a poisonous snake, writes LADbible…

It is reported that the pet was playing with its young owners on the coast and noticed a snake approaching them. The cat killed the reptile, but before that she managed to bite him.

The next day, Arthur’s owners noticed that the animal had lost consciousness. He was urgently taken to the veterinary clinic, but the symptoms were too serious, the doctors could not help the cat. Veterinarians found that he was bitten by a venomous eastern brown snake.

“Arthur’s family remembers him fondly and is forever grateful that he saved the lives of children,” the message says.

It is noted that the eastern brown snake is one of the ten most venomous snakes in Australia.

Recall that in the summer of 2019 in India, a cat protected a family from a poisonous cobra that crawled into the house. The pet was not injured.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kaliningrad region a homeless cat helped a 13-year-old boy escape from the cold, who did not have time to return home before dark and spent the night in a barn. The schoolboy took the animal home.