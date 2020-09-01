The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that 2.1 million tourists visited the resort in August. He wrote about this on his page in the social network “VKontakte”.

He specified that this is 15.3 percent more than in the same period last year.

Aksenov clarified that most of the tourists (70%) arrived on the peninsula by cars and buses across the Crimean bridge, 25% of tourists arrived by plane, and 4.5% by rail.

Earlier, the head of Sochi, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky, said that since the opening of the resort season, the city has received about 1.5 million people.

Meanwhile, Crimea topped the rating of the most affordable sanatorium-resort summer vacation among the regions of southern Russia.