In Russia, in August, almost 20% fewer cases of coronavirus were detected than in July.

The operational headquarters in August reported 155 338 new cases of infection against 192 132 in July, follows from the calculations TASS…

Thus, the number of detected cases turned out to be 19.15% less than last month.

The operational headquarters also reported new cases of infection in Moscow in August – 21,059 cases. This is 6.6% more than in July – then it became known about 19,761 infected.

Earlier, on August 31, 4993 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Russia per day.

The largest number of cases was detected in Moscow (685) and St. Petersburg (188).

83 deaths were recorded. During the day in Russia, 2,405 people recovered completely.

In total, 995,319 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions to date in Russia. Over the entire period, 17,176 deaths were recorded, 809,387 people recovered.

On August 11, the world’s first coronavirus vaccine was registered in Russia. The drug was developed by specialists of the Center. N. Gamalei and was named “Sputnik V”. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has already announced the launch of the vaccine into production and issued a permit to conduct a post-registration study.

All information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. In addition, information is available under the hashtag #WeWeTogether.