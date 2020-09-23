Prices for medicines and medical devices in Russia last month increased by 8.4% compared to August 2019, they write “News”referring to EMISS data.

Some drugs have risen in price by more than 20%. So, iodine increased in price by an average of 29%, a medical mercury thermometer – by 27%, bandages – by 19%, motherwort tincture and analgin – by 18%, aspirin – by 16%, and validol by 14%.

According to experts, the main reason for the rise in price is the fall in the ruble exchange rate against the dollar and euro. Foreign medicines and imported substances for the manufacture of domestic drugs have significantly increased in price.

In addition, as part of the introduction of mandatory labeling of drugs from July 1, manufacturers had to purchase additional equipment, and these costs fell on consumers.

Also, the rise in prices for some drugs was facilitated by the rush demand for them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Until the end of the year, the rise in prices, according to experts, will be up to 10%.

Medicines in Russia are becoming more expensive for almost the entire current year. Earlier it was reported that the revenue of pharmacies in the first half of the year increased by 14% compared to the same period in 2019.