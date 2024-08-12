In August, focus on economic data, what investors are afraid of

In the last month, the S&P 500 has been on a downward trend, marking four consecutive weeks of decline, a phenomenon not seen since September 2023. This has led to an overall decline of about 6%, although the year-to-date return remains solid at 12%. Growing concerns about the US economy have fueled nervousness among investorsraising doubts about the stability of the stock market.

The technology sector, represented by the XLK ETF, has lost its leading position, falling below the average performance of the S&P 500. Currently, only the utilitiesthe communications and the financial sector outperform the index. Cyclical sectors are struggling, hit by fears of an impending recession.

Last week was so volatile that the stock market had both its worst and best days of the year. On Monday, it fell 3%, its worst since September 2022, while on Thursday, it rebounded significantly, its strongest since November 2022. The week ended with a minimal change of 0.04%, the smallest in the last six years.

With the Ferragosto week with the doorstep, investors’ attention will shift to economic data, with particular focus on inflation. The July producer and consumer price indexes will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by retail sales data on Thursday. The recent nonfarm payrolls report has already influenced perceptions of monetary policyintensifying recession fears and concerns that the Federal Reserve may be slow to reduce interest rates.

In June, inflation showed signs of cooling, with a 0.1% decrease on a monthly basis and a 3.3% increase on a yearly basis. CPI corethe lowest since April 2021. The new estimates call for a further slowdown, with annual consumer inflation at 2.9% and the core rate at 3.2%. July retail sales could provide key insights into the path of consumer spending, influenced by events such as Amazon Prime Day and a recovery in auto sales.

In Germany, the ZEW sentiment indicator economic is expected to fall to a six-month low. Eurozone GDP estimates for the second quarter are expected to confirm growth of 0.3%, while in the UK a series of important economic reports are due, including GDP growth, trade balance, employment and inflation data.

The second quarter earnings season remains in focus, with notable companies such as Walmart, Home Depot, Cisco, Alibaba And Deere who will announce their results. Google will hold its annual hardware reveal event on Tuesday, where it is expected to announce the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices.

Important week to outline the next moves of the markets. With the American consumer representing 70% of the national economy, their behavior will be under the spotlight. In a context of global uncertainty, every indication will be crucial to understand future economic directions