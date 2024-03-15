According to the military, the minister's arrest would be necessary for the return of “institutional normality” and “harmony between the Powers”

Audio seized by the PF (Federal Police) shows that one of the stages of an alleged coup plan that would be spearheaded by allies of then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022 was to arrest minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in December 18, 2022.

The audio was sent by Army General Laércio Virgílio, and appears in his statement to the PF, which had its confidentiality broken this Friday (15th March 2024) by order of Moraes.

“So, if necessary, it will be outside the 4 lines. And then, in this order of operations, in the decrees, in the ordinances that have to be signed, the mission must be given to the commander of the Goiânia Special Operations Brigade to arrest Alexandre de Moraes on Sunday [18.dez.2022]in his house, like he does with everyone”said Virgílio in the audio.

In the audio, the general also stated that the plan was to publish the state of siege and GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decree after the arrest of the Supreme Minister and place the Armed Forces to “Act”.

To the PF, Virgílio confirmed that he was the author of the audio and stated that he sent the message directly to Major Ailton Gonçalves Moraes Barros, who also gave a statement to the corporation.

Despite having mentioned in the audio an alleged plan to arrest Moraes, Virgílio told the PF that he did not know how the alleged arrest would take place. According to him, the audio was a “opinion” because, for him, the minister's arrest would be “necessary” for the return of “institutional normality” and from “harmony between the Powers”. Here is the full statement (PDF – 6 MB).

When asked whether the operation mentioned in the audio had the objective of carrying out the crime of Violent Abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, the general responded that the “idea” What I wanted to convey when mentioning the operation was to implement the GLO “temporarily” until constitutional normality was reestablished.

Read more about:

OPERATION TEMPUS VERITATIS

The PF launched the operation on February 8, 2024 Tempus Veritatis (from Latin, “Time of Truth”) against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his allies for an alleged coup attempt to try to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic.

PF report sent to the STF states that Bolsonaro received an alleged draft requesting the arrest of ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes, in addition to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The draft would have been the subject of meetings called by Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada with members of his government and active military personnel.