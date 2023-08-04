The scandal about the possible entry of illegal money into the campaign of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, also revealed a network of corruption in the department of Atlântico, in which unscrupulous thefts were carried out, as revealed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the prosecution hearing of the eldest son of the president, Nicolás Petro, which continues this Friday (4).

Attorney Mario Burgos revealed the audio of a conversation in which Daysuris Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás and also arrested and accused of money laundering and violation of personal data, talks with Máximo Noriega, a friend and until last week candidate for the Atlantic government by the Colombia Humana movement, created by the president.

“Here he is stealing, I am stealing, the other is stealing and we are all stealing,” Vásquez told Noriega without embarrassment in a call on January 23, when the latter asked him to return the money to Nicolás Petro, whose was separated.

According to Vásquez, Nicolás Petro should not call her a “thief” or denounce her for the money in dispute, the amount of which is not specified, “because he has a chained tail and the first thing they will ask is where the money came from” .

“When this shit comes out, I’m going to say where that money came from; when you publish something, do not complain because if we are going to be blown up here, Nicolás and I are going to be blown up ”, she adds.

Angered that her ex-husband is demanding the return of money received from different illegal sources, including influence peddling, kickbacks and fraudulent contracts, Vásquez insists: “That money was illegal and if I start spreading where the money came from , who will sink is he [Nicolás Petro]”.

“This money was given by an extradited person, if I go out and say he is an extradited person, they will put him in prison”, he adds, citing drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, aka “the Marlboro Man”, as the source of the money.

Lopesierra was extradited in 2003 to the United States, where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and was released in 2021 when he returned to Colombia. He is currently running for mayor of Maicao, a city in the department of La Guajira, in the October elections.

On the call, Noriega acknowledges that he only does what Nicolás Petro says and insists that Daysuris Vásquez return the money, because “you can’t pretend that he didn’t take advantage of the conflict to keep it”.

“A thief who steals from a thief has a hundred years of forgiveness”, replies the woman, noting that, despite the separation, she is entitled to part of Nicolás Petro’s money.

At that moment, she tells Noriega that even part of her husband’s salary as deputy in the Atlântico Assembly corresponds to her, because she got money for his campaign.

“I got screwed in that campaign, I’m entitled to some money from that salary. I screwed up on that campaign getting contributions from and you know who,” she stresses.

Vásquez says in the recording that he has “a record of each of the things Nicolás spent [dinheiro]. Where, how, with whom and when”, and guarantees that his expenses are incompatible with his salary as a deputy.

“His salary is 17 million pesos [cerca de US$ 4 mil]”, including bonuses, vacations and other benefits, “and you know this is not a big deal”, he recalls.

On Thursday (4), Nicolás Petro had revealed that part of the allegedly illegal money he received and for which he is being prosecuted for money laundering and illicit enrichment entered his father’s 2022 election campaign, including transfers from Lopesierra.