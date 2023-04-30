An audio sent by a counselor of the Ukrainian company Antonov to the Brazilian consultant who spoke with the secretary of International Business of São Paulo, Lucas Ferraz, indicates that the aircraft manufacturer evaluated that there was no interest of the São Paulo Executive in entering into a partnership for investments in the State.

In the recording obtained by the newspaper The State of S. PauloOleksandr Nykonenko, who was Ukraine’s ambassador to Brazil, says it is “inconceivable” and “incomprehensible” that the government of São Paulo demanded that Antonov formalize the approach to Palácio dos Bandeirantes through a letter of invitation.

Last week, the case generated tension between the administration of Tarcísio de Freitas and the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after a communiqué from the Secretariat for International Business indicated that the negotiation would have been blocked by statements by the PT about the war in Ukraine.

“According to logic, it is the Brazilian side that should be interested in attracting investment. For me it is inconceivable, incomprehensible, because we have to send a note requesting an audience with the governor”, ​​says Nykonenko in the audio. “If you have access to the Governor, can you explain to him that I, the first Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil, am willing to speak with the Governor by telephone and explain to him what are the intentions of the Ukrainian side to receive this formal invitation. Because the invitation itself is worth nothing. What matters is the interest. According to their actions (by the government of São Paulo) I see that there is no interest on the part of the government”, he continues. “It seems to me that these manipulations are not very productive.”

Meeting

People linked to the government who were at the meeting, however, privately stated that the São Paulo Executive did not demand an official invitation from Antonov, but a second video meeting.

The newspaper The State of S. Paulo had access to the minutes of the meeting signed by the consultants who contacted the State Executive on behalf of Antonov.

The text shows that the government suggested a video conversation with executives from the Antonov State Company to “align expectations”.

The minutes, drawn up after the meeting, were requested by Ferraz. The government never formalized the request through a letter.

Secretariat technicians would have understood that the first meeting had been an initial conversation and the secretary requested a virtual meeting with the company’s directors to continue with the negotiations.

The minutes with the request were made official by one of the consultants and sent by e-mail to Antonov’s secretariat technicians and executives.

The report had access to the emails sent by the executives. In them, the consultants presented investment values ​​for the manufacture of aircraft in Brazil in the region of R$ 50 billion.

In the minutes, lawyers Eduardo Kuntz and consultant Alexandre Maia highlight the government’s interest in “bilateral cooperation negotiations” and tell the company that they will be welcome to consolidate the initial negotiations.

“In order to register the formalization that the negotiations are fruitful and follow the official strategic agenda, we are aligned to provide such answers, together with others that they deem relevant, through a videoconference organized between us, Antonov board executives and members of the government of the State of São Paulo”, says the document.

The new meeting, however, was stopped after an email sent by Maia stating that the company would suspend negotiations because of statements by Lula about the invasion of Ukraine. The president had said that “the decision to go to war was taken by two countries” and accused the US of encouraging the conflict. The petista changed his position.

As the newspaper showed The State of S. Paulo, the negotiation caused friction between Tarcísio and Lula, who spoke twice by telephone to address the matter. The Ukrainian state-owned company first said that “incorrect information” was being spread and that it had no representative in Brazil.

Members of the federal government accused the São Paulo Executive of sharing false news. Then, in a note to CNN BrazilAntonov backed down and said there were “preliminary talks” in Brazil.

The newspaper The State of S. Paulo contacted the company but there was no response. Maia also did not respond, as did the Communication and International Business secretariats.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.