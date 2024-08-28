Confirmation of its presence came from a new article published on the PlayStation Blog, in which Team Asobi director Nicolas Doucet discusses some aspects of Astro Bot, including the difficulty inserting some characters into the game and the tricks that were used to do so.

Apparently there will also be a bit of Microsoft in Astro Bot given that Among the characters who will make cameos is also Crash Bandicoot traditionally associated with the PlayStation world. As you may know, Crash is an intellectual property of Activision Blizzard, a company that was acquired in full by the Redmond company in 2023.

“They had to have a sci-fi look, but they also had to have elements like fabrics or fur boots, so sometimes it felt like we were going against the original intent of the character,” Doucet explained in the interview. “So we replaced more organic materials, like hair, with materials like vinyl.”

However, according to what has been said, the element that caused the most difficulty was another: “For all these characters, the eyes are fundamental. Sometimes the LED eyes don’t work on some characters because the original design relies a lot on the pupils being a certain size or color, for example. So for the more cartoonish VIPs, like Crash Bandicoot or Ape Escape, the Bots wear a mask to solve this problem!”

Many will be happy to hear about the inclusion of Crash Bandicoot in Astro Bot. There were those who considered it impossible due to the new ownership of the character, but we do not believe that Microsoft had any interest in preventing the cameo, given that it is now a very active publisher also on PlayStation consoles. Furthermore, the agreement to include Crash Bandicoot certainly dates back to a few years ago.when it didn’t yet own Activision Blizzard. So it wouldn’t have made sense to break an existing contract with your partner, with the risk of paying heavy penalties.