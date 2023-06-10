Fire services eliminate the fire of three residential buildings and an outbuilding on an area of ​​350 square meters. m in Astrakhan. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, in the press service of the head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Astrakhan region.

“June 10 at 02:11 (01:11 Moscow time – Ed.) in the Kirovsky district on the street. Tashkentskaya, d. 15, three residential buildings and an outbuilding caught fire. <...> Fire and rescue units are responding to the increased rank of the fire, ”the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations involved 37 people and 14 pieces of equipment in extinguishing the fire.

The fire in Astrakhan was completely eliminated at 2:27 Moscow time. According to the department, there were no casualties.

Earlier in the day, there was a fire in tanks for storing liquids at an enterprise adjacent to the Ufa station. It is specified that 60 cubic meters of fuel and lubricants caught fire.

Later, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Bashkortostan reported that a man was injured as a result of a fire on the non-public paths of the Ufa-Khim LLC enterprise adjacent to the Ufa station.

On June 10, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that the fire at the fuel and lubricants warehouse in Ufa had been completely extinguished.