Changing of the guard in Aston Martin

After two seasons in which theAston Martin (since taking on this name) has worked hard to lay the foundations for two consecutive podiums conquered in the first GPs of 2023, nothing and no one could portend a moment of difficulty for the English team. Apparently, in fact, the team is experiencing a particularly positive period from the pre-season tests to today, with promising results that have turned into two third places obtained by Fernando Alonso in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Aerodynamics towards other shores

According to when reported by Alguer Tulleuda Bonifacio, correspondent of the Spanish sports newspaper Sports Diarythis is about one escape of aerodynamicists from the Silverstone team to other teams. Three of these engineers, specifically Grant Kennedy, Mariano Alperin and Guru Johl they left Aston Martin to move towards other teams. While Kennedy and Alperin have accepted the offer of McLarencurrently in full trouble, Johl has instead signed for theAlpha Tauriwhich as McLaren is experiencing is still zero points at the bottom of the constructors’ standings.

No worries

What would portend concern at Aston Martin for the departure of these three important figures in the field of aerodynamics, according to Bonifacio is not an alarming signal: “Aston Martin are not worried about their departure – wrote the Spanish journalist – because they were important for the development of last year’s car. Their role on Alonso’s car was practically residual”.

Third title still far away

On other aspects, but always on the subject of Alonso, finally, a former driver like Marc Surer he does not believe that the contribution and experience of the two-time world champion can lead to suggestions such as to allow Aston Martin to design a car that will allow him to conquer his third world title quickly: “It will only be possible if other pilots retire – said a formel1.de – if Red Bull continue to have reliability problems, Alonso will certainly have a chance. Otherwise, Aston Martin will have to develop the car better than Red Bull. It’s an advantage that Aston Martin finished so low last year, because the time spent in the wind tunnel can pay off over the course of the season.”