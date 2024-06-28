MotoGP 2024, Dutch GP, FP1 standings

If the morning is a good indicator of the day, it will be an exciting weekend in Assen. In Holland, the MotoGP FP1 ended with Francesco Bagnaia ahead of Marc Marquez. The future team mates in the official Ducati team were separated by just 65 thousandths.

Both did not mount new tires at the end and would have been preceded by Fabio Di Giannantoniowhich mounted soft tyres, but the VR46 driver did not respect the track limits on the last S and saw his time cancelled.

Third time for Raul Fernandez ahead of Fabio Quartararo, who confirms his comfort at Assen with the Yamaha. Completing the top 10 the two Aprilias of Vinales and Espargarò, Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Brad Binder and the world championship leader Jorge Martin.