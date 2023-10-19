The strike has lasted 1 month; At first, it had the support of professors, who accepted proposals from the rectory on October 10

Students from USP (University of São Paulo) and student movements have not reached an agreement to end the strike that has lasted 1 month. An assembly was held on Wednesday night (October 18, 2023) at the Polytechnic School. There were 388 votes for the continuation of the strike, 215 for changes and 15 abstentions.

One of the group’s demands is the hiring of more teachers, improvements in policies that ensure student retention, investments in infrastructure, appreciation of students’ rights and promotion of indigenous entrance exams.

The movement was started by students at FFLCH (Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences) and spread to other faculties.

Initially, the teachers also joined the strike, but decided to return to work on October 10 after agreeing with the proposals presented by the rectory.

Read some of the proposals: