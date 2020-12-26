Kamrup: Taking a dig at the Congress and the opposition parties, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the Kamrup form of Assam, asked if the Congress and other parties can stop the infiltration? He said that only the BJP government under Narendra Modi can stop infiltration. He said that the two biggest problems of Assam are infiltration and floods.

The Union Home Minister said that there used to be agitation and violence in Northeast India. Different groups were seen carrying weapons in their hands. Today they all seem to be associated with the mainstream. A major change has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah said, “I am very happy today that the birthplace of Srimanta Shankardev was captured by the intruders. By emptying it today, Hemant Biswa Sharma and our Chief Minister are going to do the task of lasting the great memory of Shankar Dev till rip period. ”

The Union Home Minister said, “Modi ji has run the government for 6 years keeping the development of the northeast at the center. In the future, our government will continue to serve the northeast. Sometime in five years, if a Prime Minister comes to North East, then Modi ji visited North East 30 times in 6 years and every time he brought a gift. ” He said, “I am happy to say that Assam has been among the top states in facing Corona in the country. It has been ahead in the matter of testing.”

Amit Shah said what is the way forward? Development is the only way to move forward. Development is going on and will happen even further, but there is also a need for ideological change and this cannot be done only through development.

The Home Minister laid the foundation stone for different development projects in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present on the occasion. Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of Second Medical College, Nine Law College and Batadrawa Thanh in Guwahati.

Please tell that Assam Finance Minister Sarma had informed on Friday that Union Home Minister Shah will lay the foundation stone of the country’s largest medical college and hospital to be set up in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 860 crore.

