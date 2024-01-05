Asia Times: Russian Armed Forces Destroyed NATO's Best Weapons in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed NATO's best weapons in Ukraine and showed its weakness. This was stated by former Assistant Under Secretary of Defense and columnist Stephen Bryan in an article for Asia Times.

“In Ukraine, the Russian army demonstrated that on the battlefield they can disable some of the best tanks of the North Atlantic Alliance and destroy armored vehicles such as the American Bradley and the German Marder with conventional weapons,” the material says.

The columnist emphasized that NATO equipment did not perform well in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) lost all Leopard 2 tanks, although they tried to strengthen their armor. According to him, Kyiv is hiding Abrams tanks from combat operations due to fears that they will not survive a clash with the Russian military.

Earlier, Brian said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were being defeated along the entire line of contact in the special military operation (SVO) zone. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers are being pushed towards the west and a complete collapse of the Ukrainian army may soon occur.