São Paulo, 24th – The president of the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), Ricardo Santin, and the director of markets at the organisation, Luís Rua, are in Asia, where they are seeking to conquer the market for Brazilian pork and chicken. In a note, the organization informed that this Monday, the 24th, there were meetings with South Korean importers at the Brazilian Embassy in Seoul. “On Tuesday (25), ABPA will hold a seminar for stakeholders, health authorities and importers from South Korea, in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporters (ABIEC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil)”, he said. The event is attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, and representatives of agroindustries in Brazil, among others.

“South Korea is one of the five main importers of pork in the world and Brazil still has a timid participation in the volumes imported by the South Koreans”, said Rua in the note. “The possible recognition of the states of Acre, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul as free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination, which is being negotiated between the countries, could be an important impulse for the increase of the strategic partnership between the two countries.” In the first half, according to ABPA, South Korea imported 98.8 thousand tons of chicken meat and 5 thousand tons of pork from Brazil. Added together, exports of the two products generated nearly US$230 million in revenue in the first six months of 2023 alone.

The next stage of the mission starts on Thursday (27), in Tokyo, Japan. There, ABPA representatives, together with ABIEC and ApexBrasil, will promote a new seminar on biosecurity in the animal protein sector in Brazil and the opportunities for opening and expanding regions recognized as free of foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination. “Santin and Rua will reinforce Brazilian efforts to build a solution that unlocks the suspensions applied by the Japanese authorities to the trade of poultry products from Santa Catarina and Espírito Santo to Japan,” said ABPA. Recently, imports from the States were temporarily suspended after a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was registered in backyard birds, “a decision that goes against the recommendations established by the World Organization for Animal Health”, emphasizes the entity.

Between chicken and pork, the Asian country imported 238,000 tons of meat, generating around US$ 490 million in revenue in the first half of this year. It is the second main destination for chicken meat, and is among the 20 largest pork destinations in Brazil. The country is also the main importer of eggs from Brazil, with 6.9 thousand tons imported between January and June this year.