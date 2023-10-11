The first siren of the morning whistles for Ashkelon around 12. The battle between the rockets fired from Gaza and the Iron Dome defensive shield resounds over the deep blue of the Mediterranean, but the Israelis no longer trust: since the assault launched last Saturday by Hamas surprised both those who slept and the military intelligence that should have watched over that sleep, the myth of national invulnerability is ashes, like the sheet metal of the car hit two days ago in the parking lot of the Hotel Regina Goren.

From the hotel shelter, the shelter with which most Israeli homes and establishments are equipped, the sixty-year-olds Ossi and Selina, two German tourists who left Bavaria on Monday despite the news so as not to “seem exaggerated”, look at that carcass with their eyes marked. And they don’t give up: “We thought that no country was safer than Israel and instead we have been living in this bunker for three days without being able to leave again, the next holiday will be in Austria.”

Until yesterday, the syncopated hours of Ossi and Selina were a kind of internalized routine for the coastal city of Ashkelon, 150 thousand souls and a destiny written by geography. The Gaza Strip is less than 20 kilometers from here and, for adults and children, the instinct to hide is more than a conditioned reflex. Overnight, history changed. «Where are our politicians? No one has come to explain to us the sensational failure of the secret services to which we owe the awakening with terrorists in the bedroom. Netanyahu should resign» rails Danielle, 50 years old and with various tattoos on her shapely arms. She smokes a cigarette under the portico of the bus station, on the deserted road except for sporadic cars launched at rally speed. She has lived here for ten years and for the first time she gives in: «I was used to rockets, my house is surrounded by craters. But no to the terrorist who bursts into your house, yesterday the police killed another one around the corner. I am here. They have reached us thanks to the workers of Gaza whom the Israeli government has welcomed in the last six months and who have paved the way. The civilians of Gaza? Eye for an eye. The hostages? This is an existential war.”

For hours the Hamas offensive hammers the south of the country: in Ashkelon a building is hit, in Sderot two people are injured, the Yad Mordechai kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza beyond which dense columns of black smoke rise, is the outpost of the area “banned” by the army and delimits the red line.

The mood of the few people on the street and the many queuing at the checkout of the Sitoanut Rahamim supermarket to stock up on rice, tuna, dried fruit and kilos of sweets for the children is dark. Itai, all 24 years spent among these poor condominiums inhabited largely by immigrants of Russian origin, takes the receipt and sums it up: «From Sunday to today we have sold three times as many goods, the families organize fear and prepare for war ». The siren whistles again. And again she ran towards the first shelter, heart pounding, quick hand on the cell phone, liberating laughter.

«There is a radical change of pace – warns General Giora Eiland, former head of National Security number one, on the phone -. Israel faces its Pearl Harbor today and has no choice, unfortunately the hostages are not a priority while the defeat of Hamas is: it is a question of survival, either us or them.” This is why in these hours on the table of military strategists all the possible directions are laid out like the cards of a fortune teller: the ground intervention, the continuation of increasingly massive raids up to the exile in Egypt of the Hamas leadership in the manner of Arafat in 1982, the election of the entire Strip as a military target to be definitively razed to the ground.

No one here listens anymore to the anguished cry of the population of Gaza, two million people who are also held hostage by the butchers of Kfar Aza and also condemned. Not even at the Barzilai hospital, where, in past years, many Palestinians injured during Israeli military operations were treated. In the wards that vibrate with every salvo of rockets, 29 of the 600 wounded hospitalized on Saturday remain, men, women, children. “It’s another world,” Dr. Ron Lobel, a veteran, who has retired several times and been called back into service several times, murmurs with a drawn face. He sleeps in a shelter created between the departments after surviving the massacre which also involved the kibbutz where he lives, just outside the city.

It’s another world. Ashkelon, the Likud fiefdom, which turns its back on Bibi and looks even further to the right. The hundreds of reservists’ cars parked outside military base 297, on the road that turns towards Jerusalem, illustrate the extent of the mobilization. The young Noa who breaks at the fourth consecutive siren, needs the toilet, needs to breathe, needs to cover her ears because she ran away from Sderot on Saturday night and would like to no longer hear the sound of fear but the siren still hisses.