The JDU, which is running the government in Bihar along with the BJP, has suffered a setback in Arunachal Pradesh. 6 MLAs of the party joined BJP. Everyone was waiting for the response of JDU President and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on this political development. However, the Chief Minister did not attach much importance to the party’s breakdown in Arunachal Pradesh. The JDU national president dismissed this political change in the northeastern state with a smile.JDU has a meeting of the National Executive and the National Council. Nitish Kumar said that just before this development, our focus is on the proposed meeting of the party. He has gone his way. JDU had won seven seats in the Arunachal assembly elections last year and emerged as the main opposition party. JDU is contesting the assembly elections in many states without BJP’s support, claiming that its alliance with BJP is ‘limited to Bihar’.

JDU emerged as the main opposition party in Arunachal by winning 7 seats

However, in the assembly elections held earlier this year in Delhi, JDU had fielded candidates in alliance with BJP. However, in this election BJP and JDU had to face severe defeat at the hands of Aam Aadmi Party. The victory in Arunachal Pradesh gave the JDU the status of regional party there.

RJD-Congress surrounds JDU

Meanwhile, the RJD-Congress alliance alleges that whatever happened in Arunachal Pradesh is a sign of change in Bihar where the JDU alliance has lost its larger party role. RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said in his statement that in violation of coalition religion, the BJP gave the message that it does not value Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar is also afraid to react to it.

JDU national executive meeting, what will Nitish say

Shivanand Tiwari also claimed that two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi met recently with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. In this, they were told that the people of Bihar have expressed confidence in the BJP, due to which the party has got more seats. Meanwhile, amid the political developments in Arunachal, all eyes are on the JDU National Executive meeting. Will JDU President Nitish Kumar say anything during this?