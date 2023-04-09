Senate president defends parity of joint committees; head of the Chamber says numerical equality is “imbalance”

The presidents of the Chamber and of the Federal Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), resumed the discussion on the rite of MPs (provisional measures) in articles written by both for the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished this Saturday (8.Apr.2023).

In the text “Current model of joint committees must be improved“Lira defends changes in the processing of provisional measures. “Rethinking and improving this model that has been in force for over 20 years does not represent an affront to the Constitution. Much less should it be seen as a pursuit of personal power, he wrote. He further said that “Such Narratives” have the sole purpose of “muddy” the debate on this issue.

According to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, the pandemic has shown that the current mixed committee model is “dysfunctional, inefficient and disproportionate”, as there is no deadline for appreciating PMs. Lira also said that the model favors the offer of rides to “strange devices” to the original text.

The deputy also spoke of numerical equality between deputies and senators, which he classified as a “imbalance that undermines the will of the people”especially with regard to acts that have an immediate impact on society.

On the other hand, Pacheco wrote the article “Respect the constitutional text“, in which he defends the parity of joint committees. According to the president of Casa Alta, the voting system guarantees the “autonomy” of the House and the Senate and that the weight of the vote of each of the congressmen does not matter. “What matters is the will of each House”he declared.

For the senator, parity is important to compensate for the institutional design that limits the processing time in the Senate, guaranteeing the “effective participation” from Casa Alta.

Pacheco countered that any interpretation that deviates from the constitutional text compromises the legal security of the country, enabling a “violation of due process of law”. is “declaration of unconstitutionality” of the norm.

PACHECO X LIRA

On March 23, the conflict between the Senate and the Chamber over the processing of provisional measures came to a head. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco determined the installation of commissions to analyze them. The mayor, Arthur Lira, who wants to modify the process, rebelled. He said that there was truculence on the part of the Senate. After, softened.

To understand the impasse between the 2, it is necessary to know the rite of appreciation of the MPs in the National Congress. The Constitution determines that every provisional measure be analyzed by a commission composed of 12 senators and 12 deputies before going to the plenary of the Chamber and, later, to the Senate. The covid-19 pandemic, however, changed this course and gave more powers to the Chamber.

O Power360 reported from the 1st moment, pari passu, all the imbroglio involving the subject. Read here 7 points to understand Lira and Pacheco’s impasse.