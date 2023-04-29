Since last year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been placing their positions in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). On April 29, Dmitry Chekalin, a bakery worker evacuated from the city, told about this.

He noted that since the summer of last year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have placed howitzers and mortars on civilian infrastructure, and also used rocket weapons from residential buildings.

“A nine-story building, the eighth floor – they fired from there or an ATGM <…> the sound came out strong from there. Next to this nine-story building there is an “inyaz” (an institute of foreign languages, taken to Artemovsk from Gorlovka in 2014. – Ed.), Under it there was a bunker <...> and there they were. Opposite the “inyaz” is a dental office, they were also there. The building where the (clothing – Ed.) factory “March 8th” was also shot from the inside with a mortar or howitzer, ”the agency quotes him as saying “RIA News”.

According to Chekalin, he and his parents moved to the basement in June 2022, and in April they were evacuated from the battle zone in Artemovsk by Russian servicemen.

On the eve of the evacuated residents of Artemovsk, they said that Ukrainian militants, when leaving the city, were mining civilian buildings.

On April 25, an employee of the Wagner PMC spoke about an attempt by a Ukrainian militant from the Azov battalion (an organization recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) to leave Artemovsk along with civilians during the evacuation carried out by Russian forces.

On April 23, a representative of law enforcement agencies said that Ukrainian militants simulated skirmishes near residential buildings in order to force their owners to flee and later loot the abandoned houses.

On April 22, a resident of Artemovsk told Izvestia about the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine while they were waiting for the liberation of the city. She noted that since February, the Ukrainian authorities have begun a “hunt” for small children. In order not to be seized, the children had to be hidden. And in February and March, the shelling of the city became more frequent, Ukrainian tanks regularly drove up to the houses and fired at the dwellings.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.