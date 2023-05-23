RusVesna announced the liquidation of the champion-athlete who became a sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk

Near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), champion-athlete Bogdan Khodakovsky, who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was eliminated. This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”, RusVesna).

It is noted that the former champion of Ukraine in pole vault, a member of the Kyiv athletics team became a sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, on May 15, he “fell into the” Bakhmut meat grinder “”, where he was destroyed.

Earlier, the Russian military liquidated the best gunner of the elite unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) “Da Vinci Wolves”. According to RusVesna, artilleryman Yury Yukhimyuk with the call sign Yukhim was destroyed in the Artyomovsk direction.

On May 20, Russian forces took control of Artemovsk. First, this was announced by the head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin. Then this information was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense. The battles for Artemovsk lasted 224 days.