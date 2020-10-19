Six people, including two children, were injured in a collision between a Ford passenger van and a BMW car, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Arkhangelsk region.

The incident took place on the evening of October 18 in Arkhangelsk. According to preliminary data of the department, the driver of the foreign car drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a passenger vehicle.

BMW driver was hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. The driver and four passengers of the bus, including two minors, also asked for medical assistance. All the circumstances of the traffic accident are established.

