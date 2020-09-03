The culebron Messi has a new chapter that can turn the situation around. Martin Arevalo, Argentine journalist who revealed that the player sent the burofax to Barcelona, ​​has assured that the continuity of the Argentine star in the Barça club is very close. “There is a 90% chance that Messi will continue at Barcelona. Tomorrow (for today, Thursday) he will have a final decision, “said the journalist from TyC Sports.

In addition, in his social networks Arévalo added that “tomorrow Leo Messi defines. But There is a new scenario: there are concrete chances that the best in the world will continue until June 2021 and fulfill his contract. At this point he is evaluating it. The leaders asked him to please stay. Leo will solve shortly. And it will communicate. We’ll see how it ends. “