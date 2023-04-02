The Cruz Azul team continues in the fight to improve its place in the Clausura 2023 general table. So far, the team led by Ricardo Ferretti is in 8th place with 17 points and seeks to continue adding units.
Likewise, ‘Tuca’ is already analyzing possible signings for the next tournament, and in the last few hours information has emerged about the possible return of an old acquaintance by the fans.
Guillermo Matias Fernandez. / Jam Media/Getty Images
the argentinian footballer ‘Pol’ Fernandez He is not having a good time in Boca Juniors, where he has had performances with a low level and has been booed by the respectable Xeneize. It is for this reason that he has been informed of the interest of cement managers, who would not look badly on his return to Liga MX.
Matias Fernandez He came to Mexican soccer with Cruz Azul in 2019, and thanks to his good performances, he was a key player in obtaining the title obtained in 2021. The cement fans were hurt by his departure, although now there is a wide possibility of being able to return to defend the cause sky blue.
The Boca Juniors captain added a total of 56 games with Cruz Azul, scoring 3 goals and contributing 3 assists.
