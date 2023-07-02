Glasses clinked one evening of wine tasting in an art nouveau cafe-turned-restaurant in the old Buenos Aires Zoo, as beef tartare, sautéed calamari and rib eye came out of the kitchen, followed by velvety chocolate mousse. .

“We are betting heavily on the opportunity of the gastronomic world in Argentina”said co-owner Pedro Díaz Flores, during a guided tour of the restaurant, Águila Pabellón, the 17th restaurant company that has opened in Buenos Aires in the last 18 months.

A world-class gastronomic scene flourishes in the capital of Argentina despite the country’s economic crisis.

Inflation exceeds 114 percent, the fourth highest in the worldand the value of the Argentine peso fell about 25 percent over the course of three weeks in April.

However, it is the collapse of the peso that is fueling the upward trend in the restaurant industry. Argentines are eager to get rid of the currency quickly, and that means the middle and upper classes are eating out more frequently, and restaurateurs are reinvesting their income in new restaurants.

In a way, the boom is a facade. In much of the country, Argentines are struggling to survive and hunger is on the rise.

And in more affluent circles, the rush to get out is a symptom of a shrinking middle class that, no longer able to afford bigger purchases or travel, is choosing to live in the present to the fullest because people aren’t You know what the future holds for you, or if your money will have value.

The City of Buenos Aires has been tracking the volume of dishes sold in a sample of restaurants every month since 2015. Figures for April show attendance is at one of its highest levels since tracking began, at 20 percent. higher than its peak in 2019, before the pandemic.

It’s not just the venerable and popular sites that are thriving. Little-known residential areas have become destinations for food-loving influencers, quickly leading to new crowds of porteños, as residents of the Capital are known.

There are bars with drinks prepared by mixology wizards, diner drag shows, vegan bakeries and global cuisine fusions from chefs who have learned from all over the world.

Anchoita, a modern twist on Argentinian food, has no reservations available until next year.

Although the devaluing currency has attracted tourists, it is local residents who are coming out in force.

Even lower-income temporary workers, whose earnings have fallen 35 percent since 2017, are eating out before their money depreciates further, reports Ecolatina, a Buenos Aires consulting firm.

In February, Lupe García, who has four restaurants in the city and another just outside, opened Orno, a pizzeria in the upscale Palermo neighborhood.

Although the inflationary crisis has brought in more clients, it has also added another layer of complexity to its operations.

To save money, Garcia has swapped printed menus for QR codes for Web sites that his team can quickly modify.

“Your supplier brings you beef and tells you that it is 20 percent more expensive, and you have to change it and raise all the prices,” she explained.

Still, Garcia said it’s an exciting time to be in this business.

“It is also in the DNA of the porteños to leave home every day,” he said. “I don’t know if there are many cities where people go out as much as in Buenos Aires.”

Many Argentines buy physical US dollars to save, but “buying $100 is almost half a young man’s monthly salary,” said Victoria Palleros, who was hoping for noodles at Orei, a popular ramen joint in a bustling new street food corridor. in an alley near the Chinatown of Buenos Aires.

Palleros, 29, a government employee, would love to save to buy an apartment, but it is impossible, she declared.

Locals like Miramar, in the working-class neighborhood of San Cristóbal, continue to be packed. The iconic restaurant has had its share of economic crises since it opened in 1950. But now, even as Argentina enters what may be one of its worst economic times, Miramar is as active as ever, manager Juan Mazza said.

“The crisis is here,” he said. “So, with the little money I have, I want to have a good time.”

NATALIE BEDROOM

THE NEW YORK TIMES