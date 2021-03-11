With contrasts, the gender agenda advances in Argentina. Although inequities and violence persist – femicides do not stop, without going any further – however, more and more initiatives are being added to raise awareness on the matter. Among them, one aimed at those who want to obtain a driver’s license.

Road safety education sets a precedent against gender violence. In accordance with a provision of the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) published in the Official Gazette of Argentina on February 17 of this year, various content on gender will be incorporated into what should be learned by applicants to obtain or renew a driver’s license in the country. These are the following:

“Roles and stereotypes. Gender identity. Gender violence, types and modalities of violence. Masculinities: patriarchy and heteronormativity. Myths about violence. Femicides, transvesticides, transfemicides and hate crimes. Resources, tools and forms of approach against violence in the driving of motor vehicles and in the transport. Access and participation of women and diversities in the transport sector “.

The new content will be part of the courses that applicants – about 711,000 people each year – must complete to obtain the license as of April 2021. To advance in this regard, the ANSV signed an agreement with the Ministry of Education on March 9. Women, Gender and Diversity. At that event, the director of the ANSV, Pablo Martínez Carignano, said that “all people who renew their driver’s license in the country will receive certain content that seeks to have an increasingly egalitarian, supportive and respectful traffic.”

He explained that in Argentina traffic incidents are carried out almost four times more by men than by women, “and that has to do with the fact that there are certain stereotypes, and road violence many times associated with these false ideas that we have in traffic, and We are trying from this, that all those who want to obtain their license, can know that a person who drives well is respectful, supportive and takes care of the rest “.

Among the stereotypes, the prejudices, is the one that maintains that men drive better than women, something that the ANSV denies with a few figures at the national level, in addition to the data that Carignano gave, on incidents: illegal street races and violence vial are practically 100% carried out by men; in breathalyzer tests 5% of men give positive, while in the case of women it drops to 0.7%; there are more and more men who violate the use of seat belts and who commit excess speed.

Road accidents: 85% men. Breathalyzer: 90% men. Illegal bites and road violence: 100% men. Hard data. Despite this, it is argued, for example, that #Women they are “fearful” and “slow” when driving. Complying with the rules is being afraid? Much to rethink, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/HHbXYozWx5 – Pablo Martinez Carignano (@pmcarignano) March 10, 2021

The ANSV’s decision is part of a series of institutional initiatives in Argentina that seek to take advantage of its infrastructure and, if you like, a “captive public”, to raise awareness about gender issues. The most important of its kind is the Micaela Law (by Micaela García, a 21-year-old young woman raped and murdered in 2017 in the province of Entre Ríos by a man with a history of rape), which establishes mandatory training on gender issues and of violence against women for all workers of the national State.