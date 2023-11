02:44 In Argentina, barter markets activate before the presidential elections © AFP

In some neighborhoods of the Buenos Aires suburbs, barter markets are once again common. Shoes for a little food, oil for a package of pasta… everything is exchanged in a country where the poverty rate reaches 40%. Argentines must vote for their future president on Sunday, November 19. Sergio Massa and Javier Milei face each other in the economic field, at a time when inflation reaches record levels.