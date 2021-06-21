Digital Millennium

A 34-year-old woman with five months of pregnancy, originally from Argentina, died after battling covid-19 while she had been hospitalized for days in a private hospital in the city of Bahía Blanca, in the province of Buenos Aires, local media reported.

The case has shocked the community since the woman identified as Paola Nucci, she had no comorbidities or pre-existing diseases. His partner, Leandro Kunis, mourned his death on social networks, assuring that “it has been the worst day of his life.”

“What to tell you my angel, my heart, my life. Today is the worst day of my whole life“Kunis wrote on his Facebook” I know you are at peace, with your mother and our son. I only ask that you guide me and give me strength as you always did. Te you were together with my heart, so they will always be in my soul and I will never forget anything, never, and you will always be in my being ”.

Paola was intubated in the hospital after being diagnosed as positive, which soon ended up acquiring bilateral pneumonia. His father, SaSalvador Nucci, had also fallen ill with covid-19.

“It hit me too, I was at home for almost 10 days and with it it began to affect him slowly. I couldn’t breathe and we had two or three emergency exits. He drowned“, assured his father to local media.

Salvador had just begun to overcome the death of his wife in 2019, he asked the population to be aware of the covid-19 pandemic, which has left more than 89,000 dead in the South American country.

“I want people to become aware, above all young people, this virus is an invisible enemy that attacks you and you do not know from where,” said Salvador Nucci. “What is happening to my daughter must be happening to other families at this time and I feel sorry for them because I suffer a lot. I cannot sleep at night, thinking that the phone may ring and the unexpected and what I do not want happen,” he acknowledged days ago.

