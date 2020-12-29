Demonstration by opponents of the legalization of abortion, December 28, 2020 in Buenos Aires (Argentina) (EMILIANO LASALVIA / AFP)

It could be played at three times nothing. According to the count of the Argentinian newspaper Pagina 12, the yes to abortion could win with one voice. Suffice to say that nothing is played. 70 senators will participate in the vote. And in the event of a tie, the current vice-president Cristina Kirchner will decide between the two camps. She is in favor of the text.

The bill, which aims to make abortion possible up to 14 weeks pregnant, was a campaign pledge from new center-left president Alberto Fernandez. He unveiled the text in mid November. After that, everything went very quickly. The project was adopted with a large majority by the House of Representatives, the equivalent of our National Assembly. But the Senate is more conservative. Two years ago, he rejected the previous attempt at legalization. Today, abortion is only authorized in Argentina in cases of rape (but it is still necessary to be able to prove it) or in case of endangering the life of the mother. The whole is framed by a text from 1921, therefore a century old. For 13 years, this is the 8th parliamentary attempt to legalize abortion. So far, it has always failed.

I have to say that the country is cut in two. In this country of 45 million inhabitants, if there is one subject that divides society, this is it. And during the vote, it will be seen in the streets, all around the Senate.

On the one hand, there will be the Blues: it is the color of the opponents of abortion, mobilized under the leadership of the Churches, Catholics and Evangelicals. Argentina, which is the country of Pope Francis, has 63% Catholics and 15% Evangelicals. The Catholic Church has long had an important political weight, the preamble of the Constitution refers to God and the State pays the salaries of the bishops. Evangelicals are less numerous, but they are on the rise, as in almost all of Latin America.

On the other side, the Greens: it is the color of pro abortion, under the leadership of the movement AbortoLegalya, “abortion legalized now”. Very present on social networks, they have led an active campaign in recent weeks. They underline how hypocritical the current situation is: it leads women to have an abortion clandestinely. Between 370,000 and 520,000 clandestine abortions each year in Argentina, many of them underage.

And all Latin America will observe the vote because it has symbolic value. Abortion is only authorized in a handful of Latin American countries: Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana, and in Mexico only the province of Mexico. In all other countries, abortion is very limited, mainly cases of rape or danger to the life of the mother, for example in Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela and in most of Central America. If Argentina, one of the continent’s heavyweights, switches and legalizes abortion, there could be a ripple effect.